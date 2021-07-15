Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ Bollywood debut project Chatrapathi Hindi remake to launch tomorrow

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to make his debut in Bollywood with the Hindi remake of Prabhas’ blockbuster 2005 movie Chatrapathi. The massive project will launched tomorrow with puja ceremony

Bellamkonda Sreenivas who has made a place for himself in the Tollywood industry is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. He will be making his Bollywood debut with the remake of Prabhas’ superhit film Chatrapathi. Telugu director VV Vinayak is directing the remake film. While the Hindi remake was officially announced in November, today it has been announced that it will be launched tomorrow. The yet-to-be-titled film is tentatively being referred to as BSS9.

The makers took to social media and shared a poster to announce that BSS9 will be officially launched tomorrow, June 16 at 8:30 am. The formal puja ceremony will also take place. The first muhurtham shot will also happen tomorrow reportedly in Mumbai. The poster which was released shows shore and a few ships in the water. Check out the post here:

The MASSive Bollywood Project is gearing up! Dynamic Young Hero @BSaiSreenivas ‘s Hindi Film #BSS9 In the direction of Mass Director #VVVinayak Pooja Ceremony Tomorrow @ 8.30 AM Produced by @PenMovies @jayantilalgada pic.twitter.com/1nMoHvdQHJ — PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) July 15, 2021

Chatrapathi was one of the biggest blockbusters when it was released in 2005, directed by SS Rajamouli. Chatrapathi had all the elements to make it a success like a gripping plot, interval bang, stupendous acting, and amazing music. It is to be awaited and watched if the movie will work in Bollywood as well with Hindi audiences. It is also interesting to note V.V. Vinayak also directed Bellamkonda Sreenivas debut movie in Tollywood which is Alludu Seenu. K.V. Vijayendra Prasad who penned the story for the original wrote the script for the remake as well. This yet-to-be-titled project is bankrolled by Jayantilal Gada under the banner of Pen Studios. Further details about the huge project will be revealed soon.

