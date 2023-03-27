Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Hindi debut film Chatrapathi gets a release date; Flaunts chiselled body in first look

Bellamkonda Sreenivas, who is known for movies like Alludu Adhurs, Sita, and more in Telugu, will be making his Bollywood debut soon. The film is the Hindi remake of Prabhas starrer Telugu blockbuster, Chatrapathi. While the film has caught enough buzz from audiences, no major updates have been announced. Today, the makers announced the title and release date of the film with a new poster.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a poster to announce the official release date and title. The Hindi remake is also titled Chatrapathi like the original. Chatrapathi will hit the theatres on May 12. The new poster shows Sreenivas flaunting his chiseled bareback standing in the water amid a dark background of ships. The actor's look has not been revealed yet and is kept under wraps.

Take a look at Bellamkonda Sreenivas' Chatrapathi's first look and release date here:



About Chatrapathi Hindi remake

Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. The actress made her debut in Tollywood in the 2010 film Taj Mahal. Chatrapathi is her second Telugu film.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas reportedly underwent a complete makeover to play an action-packed role, originally played by Prabhas. He also dubbed on his own in Hindi and also got trained to speak Hindi. He took Hindi classes to learn the language.

Chatrapathi Hindi remake is being directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well. Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer of the movie.

Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, Shivam Patil, Swapnil, Ashish Singh, Mohammad Monajir, Auroshika Dey, Vedika, Jason and others will be playing key roles. The film has already completed its production works and the post-production works are currently underway.

About Chatrapathi's original film

The plot and title of the Hindi remake is the same as the original version of the Telugu film Chatrapathi, which was released in 2005. The Telugu film was directed by RRR's Oscar-winning director SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas and Shriya Saran in lead roles. The film became the biggest hits of Telugu cinema and won prestigious awards too.