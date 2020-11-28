Bellamkonda Sreenivas to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Prabhas' Chatrapathi

Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi was helmed by none other than SS Rajamouli himself. Now, Bellamkonda Sreenivas will feature in the movie's Hindi remake.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas’ fans are already gushing over the latest series of pictures that he has been sharing on social media. However, they are in for a treat again as there are reports about the South star making his debut in Bollywood. Yes, you heard it right. Everyone is aware of the Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi that was helmed by renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli. So, the movie is all set to be remade in Hindi and the lead actor is reportedly Sreenivas.

Moreover, this will mark not only his Bollywood debut but also that of filmmaker VV Vinayak. A report by HT says that the aforementioned announcement has been made via a statement. Apart from that, the project will be helmed by Jayantilal Gada. He has reportedly stated that Chatrapathi happens to be a great script and that they need a South actor to carry the same to Bollywood. That is why they thought of Bellamkonda Sreenivas as the perfect fit here.

He has further added that the script has been updated in accordance with Bollywood sensibilities. For the unversed, Sreenivas will be stepping into Prabhas’ shoes for Chatrapathi’s Hindi remake. The latter played the role of Shivaji in the original movie. Talking about the same, Sreenivas has termed it the perfect project for his debut in Bollywood. Moreover, he is also excited about reuniting with his first-ever director VV Vinayak for the project. For the unversed, the actor made his debut a few years ago with the Telugu movie Alludu Seenu helmed by Vinayak.

