Bellamkonda Sreenivas' next titled Stuartpuram Donga; Biopic of thief ‘Tiger’ Nageswara Rao

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is one of the rising actors in Tollywood. The actor is currently busy with a string of exciting movies in his hands. He is all set to entertain with the upcoming movie BSS10, which has been officially announced today.

The makers of the film released the title poster today. The film is titled Stuartpuram Donga and is a biopic of Tiger Nageswara Rao, a notorious and courageous thief of Stuartpuram in the 1970s. Nageswara Rao was especially known for slipping through police custody and his great escape from the Chennai jail in the 1970s earned him the title of Tiger.

The title poster shows a steam train that can be seen emitting smoke, as it passes a village. The film will start rolling very soon with a formal pooja ceremony. Check out the poster here:

Here’s the title poster of my next project, #StuartpuramDonga. Really excited to start the shoot for this pic.twitter.com/jLF7eIP1lu — Bellamkonda Sreenivas (@BSaiSreenivas) August 11, 2021

Stuartpuram Donga is directed by KS, a protege of ace director V. V. Vinayak. The movie is written by Vennelakanti Brothers, while the music is composed by Mani Sharma. Makers revealed that they are roping in popular technicians as the movie is high budgeted and is set in the 1970s and 1980s. Stuartpuram Donga is produced by Bellamkonda Suresh under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Narasimha Productions.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is also making his Bollywood debut with the remake of the Prabhas starrer Chatrapathi. The actor is currently shooting for the film in Mumbai.