Bellamkonda Sreenivas shares his experience of working with Johny Lever: The energy he brings is infectious

Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. The film is the Hindi remake of Prabhas starrer Telugu blockbuster, Chatrapathi. The upcoming project has been the talk of the town since its inception and adding excitement to it, comedy king Johny Lever has joined the star cast of the Chatrapathi remake. Sreenivas shared a couple of candid photos with Johny Lever and said the energy he brings on the sets is infectious.

Sharing his experience of working with the legend, the Tollywood actor wrote, "Honoured to have gotten an opportunity to share screen space with the legendary actor Johny Lever Sir. The energy he brings to the set is really infectious @iamjohnylever." The much-awaited Hindi version of the film is helmed by director V V Vinayak. The action drama simultaneously will be released in other South Indian languages too.

Meanwhile, Bellamkonda Sreenivas has decided to dub on his own in Hindi and is getting trained on that front. He recently took Hindi classes to learn the language. VV Vinayak will be wielding the megaphone for this film which also marks the Bollywood debut of the ace director. Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios bankrolls this actioner.