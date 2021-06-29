Bellamkonda Sreenivas takes Hindi classes as he gears up for his Bollywood debut; Deets Inside

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has utilized every bit of the lockdown break as he prepped up himself for the film during this time.

Tollywood's young hero Bellamkonda Sreenivas is set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Prabhas' Telugu blockbuster, Chatrapathi. The movie is all set to go on floors from the second week of July. Bellamkonda Sreenivas has utilized every bit of the lockdown break as he prepped up himself for the film during this time. The actor who is a fitness freak has set up a gym at home to be regular with his workout sessions and is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character.

The dashing star has also decided to dub on his own in Hindi and is getting trained on that front. Bellamkonda is already fluent in Hindi but wants to perfect the language. He has appointed a famous Hindi coach, IMTIAZ to train him in the nuances of the language. Chatrapathi's Hindi remake will also be dubbed into a couple of other South Indian languages. Star Telugu director VV Vinayak will be wielding the megaphone for this film which also marks the Bollywood debut of the ace director. Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios bankrolls this action drama on a grand scale.

Son of film producer Bellamkonda Suresh, Sreenivas made his acting debut with the action comedy film Alludu Seenu (2014). The actor has shared screen space with Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal, Pooja Hegde and is known for movies like Alludu Seenu, Speedunnodu, Jaya Janaki Nayaka among many.

