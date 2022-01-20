Bellamkonda Sreenivas ups his fashion game and his latest photos are too hot to handle
Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has dropped some fabulous monochrome photographs. Posing in a printed shirt and pantsuit, the star looks stylish. The charming look is completed with snazzy shades and shoes. The location of these photographs also caught our eye as these still seem to be taken on a balcony. The fans made the comments section buzz with fire emojis.
This is not the first time that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has made a style statements with his dapper attire. The actor keeps his style quotient up with his stunning looks and his fans cannot get enough of it. They are always in awe of this hunk. The actor rose to fame with the 2021 outing Alludu Adhurs which was directed by Santosh Srinivas. The film was released in theatres on 15 January 2021. Although the film was not able to perform too well at the box office, it managed to create a place for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the industry.
Check out the pictures
Besides his style sense, the actor has been in news for his maiden project in Bollywood. He recently announced that he will be a part of the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Chatrapathi. The actor will also be a part of director KS’s next titled Stuartpuram Donga. Stuartpuram Donga stars Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in lead and Sree Lakshmi Narasimha Productions has backed the project. The project has been penned by Vennelakanti Brothers. The movie talks about the life of notorious thief Tiger Nageswara Rao of Stuartpuram.
Credits: Bellamkonda Sreenivas Instagram
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!