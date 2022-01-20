Bellamkonda Sreenivas ups his fashion game and his latest photos are too hot to handle

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has dropped some fabulous monochrome photographs. Posing in a printed shirt and pantsuit, the star looks stylish. The charming look is completed with snazzy shades and shoes. The location of these photographs also caught our eye as these still seem to be taken on a balcony. The fans made the comments section buzz with fire emojis.

This is not the first time that Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas has made a style statements with his dapper attire. The actor keeps his style quotient up with his stunning looks and his fans cannot get enough of it. They are always in awe of this hunk. The actor rose to fame with the 2021 outing Alludu Adhurs which was directed by Santosh Srinivas. The film was released in theatres on 15 January 2021. Although the film was not able to perform too well at the box office, it managed to create a place for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the industry.

Check out the pictures