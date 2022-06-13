Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi faces backlash for his remarks on singer KK; Apologises, says made huge mistake

Singer KK's demise on May 31 left the entire nation in shock but kept his voice in their hearts forever. However, a Bengali singer Rupankar Bagchi made some controversial remarks about KK's singing right before his live performance and became a victim of trolling now. The video went viral post-KK’s passing and he was now reprimanded on social media.

The Bengali singer has been facing a huge backlash from the fans for his comments on KK. He had said, “After listening to his songs, I realised that we all sing better than KK. What is the hype? It's like KK.. KK.. KK.. who is K ?” After KK passed away, Rupankar was brutally trolled on social media. And now, in an interview with Aaj Tak Bangla, Rupankar broke his silence on the massive controversy over his comments on KK, a day before his death.

Now, after a few days, the singer interacted with Aaj Tak and broke his silence about the comments he made. Apologising for the way he put his opinion out, Rupankar said, “I’ve learnt my lesson. I won’t be available on social media much, going forward.” Rupankar also said that he will be taking a 6-7 month hiatus from social media. The Bengali singer also said, “They are talking about my dead mother. When I leave my house, when my wife or daughter leave the house, people know. Danger can come upon us anytime.”

Rupankar Bagchi also added, “That was not the right way to share an opinion. I have always been straightforward in life. Whenever I have spoken on Facebook, I have always done it in a way I would speak to my friends.” Further adding, “I shouldn't have said so. Shouldn't have named anybody. I've made a huge mistake. Really sorry.”

Rupankar also said that two of his shows in Bombay, and Hyderabad, got postponed due to the outrage. “I've had two losses”, said the singer.

