Bengaluru police seize Kannada actor Darshan’s jeep suspected of being at crime scene during Renuka Swamy’s murder

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are facing criminal charges for their apparent involvement in the murder of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy. With a CCTV visual showcasing a red jeep from the site where his body was found, the police have seized a similar vehicle owned by the actor.

According to ANI, the Bengaluru police have seized the actor’s jeep under the suspicion of being involved in the murder which is currently being investigated. According to the CCTV visual, a red jeep was spotted following a car that had reportedly transported Swamy’s body to the drainage.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s red jeep seized by Bengaluru police

Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are currently under remand in police custody for the investigation of their involvement in a murder case. According to reports, the victim Renuka Swamy was a pharmacist who had apparently made some obscene comments on social media against the actress.

Reportedly, this action did not sit right with actor Darshan who promptly instructed the man to be murdered. Moreover, it is also reported that the murder took place in the actor’s garage, in his presence, with the victim being attacked by multiple weapons. As per reports, the body was later moved from the scene and dumped in a drainage.

Following a complaint, the Bengaluru police initiated a probe into the matter with suspicions raised towards the Sandalwood actor. This led them to arrest him from his farmhouse in Mysuru with his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda soon following suit.

What is the relationship between Darshan and Pavithra?

Darshan Thoogudeepa and Pavithra Gowda are rumored to be lovers who have been in a relationship for over a decade. The actor, despite being married to Vijayalakshmi is said to have maintained a secret affair with the actress for years now.

The controversy surrounding their alleged relationship made quite the headlines a while ago when the actress shared an Instagram post, celebrating their 10-year-long relationship.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

