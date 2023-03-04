Benny Dayal gets hit by a drone during his Chennai concert; Shares health update

Popular singer Benny Dayal suffered injuries while performing at a live concert in Chennai, recently. As per the latest updates, the 'Omanapenne' singer got hit by a drone while he was performing at a live concert held as a part of the Cultural Fest of Vellore Institute of Technology, in Chennai. In the videos which are now going viral on the internet, the celebrated playback singer is seen performing AR Rahman's popular number 'Urvashi Urvashi' on stage.

Benny Dayal suffers injuries

In the video, a drone is seen approaching Benny Dayal, as he was performing 'Urvashi Urvashi' on stage. Even though the playback singer stepped back, the drone moved towards him and hit the back of his head. Benny, who was in deep pain, immediately kneeled on the stage with both his hands on his head, while the crew members rushed towards him to assist him. As per the reports, Benny Dayal was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, and his injuries are not serious. The singer has suffered injuries on the back of his head and on his fingers.

Check out the visuals from Benny Dayal's Chennai concert, below:

Benny Dayal shares health update

The celebrated playback singer later took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video, sharing his health update. He also that Vellore Institute of Technology representatives for taking good care of him after the accident, and confirmed that he is fine and recovering well. The renowned singer also appealed for strict measures to ensure the safety of the performing artists at live concerts, in his video.

"All artists should make sure that they have a clause that the drone cannot come close to them while they are performing as their movement cannot be coordinated. You need a person with you who is specifically working on drones. Please, all colleges, companies, show or event organizers, get a certified drone operator because it's very dangerous. The person should be certified to operate a drone," said Benny Dayal in his video.

Check out Benny Dayal's Instagram video, below:

