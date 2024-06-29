Benz: Fahadh Faasil, SJ Surya to join Raghava Lawrence in upcoming film produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj; Report

In November last year, Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the premiere filmmakers in the country at present, announced that he was turning a producer and launched his own production banner named G Squad. Their maiden production venture, Fight Club, which featured Vijay Kumar in the lead role, hit the silver screens in the following month.

Quite recently, the Leo director revealed his second production venture, Benz, which features Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. Lokesh Kanagaraj also unveiled the film’s first look poster. In the latest update, it has been reported by IndiaGlitz that the project will feature Fahadh Faasil and SJ Suryah in prominent roles.

As per the report by IndiaGlitz, both SJ Suryah and Fahadh Faasil will be playing the antagonist roles in the upcoming film. If the report turns out to be true, this would mark the second collaboration between SJ Suryah and Raghava Lawrence after the highly acclaimed Jigarthanda DoubleX, which was released in November last year.

This would also mark the maiden collaboration between the two actors and Fahadh Faasil. However, the makers of the film are yet to come out with an official confirmation of whether the actors are part of the film.

What we know about Benz so far

As mentioned earlier, Benz is the second production venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj, and his first collaboration with Raghava Lawrence. The film is helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, known for films like Remo and Sulthan. Apart from producing the film, the Vikram director has also written the story, while Bikkiyaraj Kannan has written the film’s screenplay.

From the first look poster shared by Lokesh Kanagaraj earlier this year, it is speculated that Benz will be an action entertainer. The poster also carries the quote: “A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier”.

Check out the film’s poster below:

While the official cast and crew of Benz is yet to be announced, the film has been bankrolled by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s G Squad in collaboration with Passion Studios and The Route, and is expected to hit the silver screens later this year.

