Benz: Nivin Pauly spills whether his film will have any connection to Dilli and Rolex in LCU, says ‘All characters exist…’

Benz, starring Raghava Lawrence in the lead role, is an upcoming action entertainer that is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film features Nivin Pauly as the main antagonist. The actor has now opened up about whether his character, Walter, will have connections to Dilli and Rolex.

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Benz: Nivin Pauly on his character Walter’s connection with Dilli and Rolex

Speaking at an event hosted by Behindwoods, Nivin Pauly was asked by a fan whether his character Walter in Benz would share a connection with Dilli and Rolex. The actor said, “I can’t reveal anything about that world. But yes, it is an LCU-connected film, and all these characters exist within that universe. The LCU has a huge fan base in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala. I’m also a big fan of Dilli and Rolex. All of that is there in this film. That’s all I can say.”

For the uninitiated, Benz is an upcoming action thriller featuring Raghava Lawrence in the titular role. As the fourth instalment in the LCU, the film was co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is also co-producing the project under his own production banner.

Apart from Raghava Lawrence and Nivin Pauly, the film features Vaathi fame Samyuktha as the female lead, while Ravi Mohan plays a key role.

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Lokesh Kanagaraj previously established his cinematic universe with three films: Karthi’s Kaithi, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, and Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Interestingly, Benz marks the first time Lokesh has stepped away from the director’s chair within the universe he created.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly was last seen in a lead role in the romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit . Co-starring Mamitha Baiju, the Girish AD directorial has reportedly been a major success and is set to begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 2, 2026.

Looking ahead, the actor will appear in a lead role in Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, which is slated to release on October 1, 2026. Directed by Ram, the film also stars Soori and Anjali in key roles.

Nivin Pauly also has projects such as Vijayam and NP51 in his lineup.

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