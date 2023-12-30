Best Actor of 2023 Results: Prabhas’ dynamic performance in Salaar helps him clinch the title by a landslide

2023 was definitely a standout year for the film industry, as it witnessed the creation of movies that went beyond traditional genres. South Indian actors played a crucial role in bringing these engaging stories to life. Their remarkable talent and ability to portray complex and mature characters left a lasting impact on the hearts of the audience.

Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to determine the favorite actor among a group of twelve incredibly talented stars. These actors have truly entertained the audience with their versatile performances and unforgettable characters. Fans were given the opportunity to vote for their top choice, showcasing the impact these actors have made on the minds of the viewers.

The Nominees

The nominees for the Best Actor of 2023 included Thalapathy Vijay, for his performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film, Leo. His performance as both Leo and Parthiban in the film is considered to be one of the finest performances by the actor in his career and garnered positive responses from fans and critics alike.

Mammootty was also nominated for his roles in the crime thriller film Kannur Squad and the drama film Kaathal - The Core. The veteran Malayalam actor was undeniably the epitome of versatility, showcasing his acting skills in both the action genre as well as the calm, dramatic genre. The actor handled both the roles with equal ease.

Sivakarthikeyan’s performance in Madonne Ashwin’s Maaveeran, as well as Rakshit Shetty’s performance in the romantic drama film Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B, gained widespread popularity amongst fans and critics as well.

The nominations list also included Ajith Kumar, for his performance in Thunivu, Vishal for his performance in Adhik Ravichandran’s science fiction film Mark Antony, Mohanlal for the courtroom drama film Neru, helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Nani for his performances in Hi Nanna and Dasara, Siddharth for his role in Chithha, as well as Raghava Lawrence from Jigarthanda DoubleX and Rajinikanth from Jailer.

Prabhas was nominated for Salaar, which marked KGF director Prashanth Neel’s debut directorial venture in the Telugu film industry.

Fans’ votes help Prabhas win the title of Best Actor of 2023

At the end of an intense voting, Prabhas emerged victorious for his performance as Deva in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The Baahubali actor gathered 72 percent of the votes. Prabhas’ portrayal of Deva was surely one of the highlight performances in the actor’s career and connected well with the audience. The character had emotional depth, action sequences, as well as catchy dialogues, all of which Prabhas was able to execute to perfection.

Check out the poll results below:

More about Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Salaar tells the tale of two best friends, who eventually turn into enemies. The first part of the film helps establish the epic world that helmer Prashanth Neel has created. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and many more in prominent roles, apart from the Radhe Shyam actor.

The film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kirgandur, under the banner of Hombale Films, while Ravi Basrur composed the music for the film. Bhuvan Gowda and Ujwal Kulkarni take care of the film’s cinematography and editing departments. Salaar: Part 1 ended with the promise of a sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam.

