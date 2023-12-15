Best Actress of 2023 POLL: Trisha to Samantha; Who do you believe deserves the title?

The year 2023 has provided the audience with quite a nuanced variety of choices in terms of acting and characterization in films. The age-old days when actresses were only scaled on terms of glamour and eye appeal are gone and should be considered for the impeccable acting skills they portray.

Keeping this in mind, let’s see the top choices for Best Actress of 2023 from South India, which not only mesmerized us with the choice of role they opted to do this year but also brought a fulfilled justice to the film’s narrative.

Best Actress of 2023:

Trisha Krishnan for PS - 2, Leo

Trisha Krishnan, the top actress in Tamil cinema has been a relevant personality for years now. The actress though had a slow time in her career a few years ago, has now inched back up to the top tier in cinema with movies like Ponniyin Selvan - 2 and Leo. The acting performances she presented this year as Princess Kundavi and Sathya are fresh in people’s minds, which also made her the most searched Kollywood actress on Google.

Jyothika for Kaathal - The Core

Talking about staying relevant for years, actress Jyothika who has been on a roll ever since her Tamil comeback a few years ago, also made the insane reappearance in Malayalam cinema as well. In 2023, Jyothika gave a stellar performance opposite the powerhouse acting, Megastar Mammootty for what could be lauded as one of the most intense and emotional romantic dramas of all time, called Kaathal - The Core.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Shaakuntalam, Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu though only gave two films this year, both were quite different from one another. The first one is a fantasy romantic drama called Shaakuntalam which was adapted from a story of Hindu mythological epic Mahabharata, where she played the titular character. Secondly, she starred opposite Vijay Deverakonda for a romantic-comedy film called Kushi where the actress shared an insane chemistry with him.

Nayanthara for Jawan, Annapoorani

Lady Superstar Nayanthara finally made her Hindi debut this year, that too opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan. The film was a complete package of a film that carried emotions, drama, action, comedy, romance, and much more. The performance by Nayanthara as police officer Narmada Rai was lauded by many. Along with this, the actress also presented a magnificent performance with Annapoorani, with her headlining the film which featured a story about cooking and passion.

Keerthy Suresh for Dasara, Maamannan

Keerthy Suresh stepped out of her comfort role this year to portray Vennela from Dasara and as Leela in Maamannan. Both the films were a favorite for critics as one presented a raw period action drama while another had a politically driven story with great performances by every actor in the film, even though one became the show stealer.

Nimisha Sajayan for Thuramukham, Chithha, Jigarthanda DoubleX, Adrishya Jalakangal

Talking about different genres and versatile roles, Nimisha Sajayan holds the most diverse filmography from the year. Starting off the year in Malayalam with her film Thuramukham, she went on to play the lead role in Tamil opposite Siddharth starrer Chithha.

Proving her acting capability in the latter seemed not to stop her as she went on to play another lead role in Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX. The film which served as an ode to cinema and filmmakers was one of its kind in Indian cinema. Finally, ending the year on a good note, Nimisha once again played a crucial role in the film Adrishya Jalakangal with Tovino Thomas in the leading role. The actress played lead roles in four different films this year, enacting four different characters.

Poll: Choose the Best Actress of 2023

The votes you make will be the final entry on who deserves to be the Best Actress from South India for 2023. The results will be uploaded by tomorrow.

