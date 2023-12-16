Best Actress of 2023 Results: Trishaâ€™s versatility helps clinch the title by a landslide

2023 has undeniably been an exciting year in terms of films, and performances with quite nuanced and mature performances and characterizations being portrayed on screen. The South Indian actresses not only were highly successful in terms of their choice of films, but also took the film industries to a whole new standard.Â

Keeping the varied and versatile performances in mind, Pinkvilla had asked fans to vote for their favorite performance from the year, from a pool of six extremely talented actresses who excelled not just in terms of performances, but also in terms of their choice of characters.Â

The nominees included were Nayanthara for her performances in Jawan and Annapoorani, Samantha for Kushi and Shaakuntalam, Trisha for Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Leo, Keerthi Suresh for Dasara and Maamannan, Jyothika for Kaathal - The Core, and Nimisha Sajayan for Jigarthanda Double X, Chithha, and Adrishya Jalakangal.Â

Fans vote Trisha as the Best Actress of the year

At the end of an intense voting, with more than 1500 fans showcasing their choices, Trisha Krishnan emerged victorious, garnering more than 60 per cent of the votes. The actress had quite an exciting year, featuring in three films, all of which were blockbuster hits.

Check out the poll results below:

Trishaâ€™s filmography in 2023

Trishaâ€™s filmography in 2023 started off with the highly anticipated sequel of Mani Ratnamâ€™s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which released in April. The film featured an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and many more.

However, Trishaâ€™s performance as Princess Kundavai of Tanjore captured the audienceâ€™ attention. The actress exuded grace and elegance in the role, which was accompanied by an aura of power that surrounded her character.

Trisha was next seen in the crime thriller film The Road. The film featured the Ghilli actress portraying the role of Meera, a homemaker, who sets out to find the real reason behind the death of her husband and her son. The film Arun Vaseegaran in his directorial debut received critical and commercial acclaim, as well.

The â€˜96 actress also portrayed the role of Sathya in Lokesh Kanagarajâ€™s highly anticipated film Leo, which featured Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role. The film was the third installment in the coveted LCU, and featured Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon and more in prominent roles. Trishaâ€™s performance in the film received widespread acclaim, as well as her chemistry with Vijay being praised.

