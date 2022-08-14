Best and Worst Dressed South Actors Of The Week: Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal to Dulquer Salmaan & Mrunal

Fashion plays a significant role in the lives of celebrities, be it at the airport, meetings, or movie promotions, they ensure to make heads turn in anything and everything they wear. This week, South celebs like Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and a few others managed to steal the attention with their fashion choices.

With yet another week gone by, the verdict for this week's South best-dressed list is out!

Vijay Deverakonda in Anamika Khanna

For the promotions of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda made sure, "When in Punjab, eat and dress like Punjabis." The Arjun Reddy star wore a traditional three-piece outfit by Anamika Khanna. Styled by Harmann Kaur, VD wore a long kurta teamed with a classic embroidered Nehru jacket and dhoti. He didn't just wear the outfit but even drove the tractor wearing it. He pulled off the look with utmost ease and confidence.

Kajal Aggarwal at the airport

The new mommy, Kajal Aggarwal sported a comfy travel look. One can see, that the actress opted for denim jeans which she teamed with a basic tank top and a funky denim jacket. Loved it!

Aditi Rao Hydari is a fan of vintage fashion

Trust Aditi Rao Hydari to pull off any look like a pro! Once again, the stunner gave cues on how to ace a perfect retro look without going OTT. For her day out in Mumbai, Aditi wore bell bottom brown pants teamed with a checkered shirt. She completed her look with minimal makeup, and natural open hair and carried an expensive Louis Vuitton bag. Big yay!

Shruti Haasan goes grocery shopping in style

Shruti Haasan kept it sassy in retro pants and a black top as she stepped out for grocery shopping with her mom Sarika in Mumbai.

Tamannaah Bhatia colour-blocking and how

Tamannaah Bhatia recently treated us with a delightful look in a high-waisted orange midi skirt having embellished cut-out 'Hearts' details and pockets on the side. She teamed with a pink blazer top and metallic heels. Loved it!

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in all-black for Sita Ramam success meet

For the blockbuster success of Sita Ramam, Dulquer Salmaan wore a classic black kurta teamed with straight-fit pants. Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, opted for a co-ord set look and we cannot get over how stunning she looks in it.

Who according to you were the best and worst dressed South celebs of the week? Let us know in the comment section below.

