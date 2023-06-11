Best and Worst Dressed South Celeb of the Week: Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun to Ram Charan and Varun Tej

The second week of June 2023 kickstarted on an interesting note in the South Indian film industry. Moviegoers were in for a treat with some exciting updates on upcoming movies of Mahesh Babu, NBK, and more. On the fashion front, celebs flaunted their styles, thus paving the way for all-new fashion trends.

Be it at the airport or attending wedding and engagement functions, actors Rashmika Mandanna, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others treated us with some fantastic fashion looks this week. June second week witnessed an array of your favorite South celebrities putting the best fashion foot forward on different occasions.

Here's a look at South actors' best and the most unusual, or worst fashion looks from this week!

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is quiet herself at the airport and the latest look is proof. The stunner, who will be seen next alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, was seen sporting a yellow kurta teamed with blue boyfriend jeans and a comfy pair of white sneakers. She went all natural with a no-makeup airport look and left her hair open. Loved the look!

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh can never go wrong with a traditional out and this time again she treated us with a simple yet elegant look wearing a cotton-silk saree. At the audio launch of Maamannan, Keerthy wore a black saree that came with a broad zari border. She teamed it up with a singlet blouse and added a touch of elegance to her traditional look by wearing a pair of statement-making earrings. Minimal makeup, a tiny bindi, and hair tied in a high ponytail completed her look.

Allu Arjun

At his cousin Varun Tej's engagement with actress Lavanya Tripathi, the Pushpa star wore a simple embroidered kurta by Manish Malhotra. Styled by celebrity stylist Ashwin Mawle, Allu Arjun styled his long hair pulled back and tied in a tiny ponytail. Interesting to see him in something outside of black.

Varun Tej

For his special day, Varun Tej opted for a classic chikanhari kurta by designer Tarun Tahiliani. Heavily embroidered, Varun teamed the kurta with a churidar. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, Varun wore the look with a pair of ivory Suede shoes that came with a hand-embroidered rose gold crown Laurus stitched in the front. Loved it!

Lavanya Tripathi

On her engagement with Varun Tej, Lavanya opted for an eye-catching gota patti and sequin embroidered Banarasi saree by Anita Dongre. Every bit of her look exudes royal air. Lavanya accessorized her look with a heavy neckpiece and a pair of matching earrings.

Advertisement

Ram Charan

For his cousin, Varun Tej's engagement and childhood friend Sharwanand's wedding reception in Hyderabad, Ram Charan kept it low-key with a formal look. The RRR star ditched the tailored kurta or jodhpuri jacket look but went with a relaxed fit. He's got an impeccable style but this time. While we were expecting something out of the box, Ram Charan's look was more about comfort and less about runway trends. However, he did wear a sherwani at Sharwanand's wedding in Jaipur. Not sure, if this can be among his best traditional looks!

Yash

With his look at Abishek Ambareesh's wedding, KGF star Yash proved he is the epitome of royalty and class. Flaunting his man bun and heavily bearded look, Yash was seen sporting a kurta teamed with a short kurta and straight-fit white pants. Styled by Saniya Sardhariya, this is Yash's best look to date.

Who according to you was the best and worse dressed celeb this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Photos Of The Day: Samantha's Siberia trip, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan's moments from Varun Tej's engagement

ALSO READ: Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Engagement: Ram Charan arrives with wife Upasana; Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi attend