Best and Worst Dressed South Celebs: Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh

This week, Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni to Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh; South actresses flaunted their style like a boss. Check out 'Best and Worst' dressed South celeb of the week.

As we all know fashion has transformed the most and celebrities are responsible for bringing changes and trends in style. Be it attending awards show or promoting their films, celebrities are always in immense pressure to look their best as they are constantly being noticed by the fashion police. As we all know airport style is also very much a thing. Celebrities are often spotted at the airport as they travel city to city for the film's promotions or either on vacations, and they make sure to set fashion goals. March 2020 is off to a good start with celebrities grabbing all the attention once again with their style statements.

South Indian beauties are ruling the industry in the best possible way. When it comes to fashion, South actresses are almost at par with almost any Bollywood diva. We are back again with our weekly 'Best and Worst' dressed of the week. This week, Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni to Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh; South actresses flaunted their style but let's see who made it to the list of worst and who made it best dressed. Check it out below.

Nayanthara:

The Lady Superstar of Kollywood industry attended Women's Day event and she looked gorgeous as ever. Nayanthara has done power dressing right and radiates boss lady vibes in a polka dot suit that she paired with floral stilettos. She finished out her look with a high ponytail, minimal makeup and accessorised with hoops.

Samantha Akkineni:

Sam is one of the actresses who can slay even in her simplest casual look. The Oh Baby actress recently shared a stunning photo of her wearing a dual pattern blouse with denim and heels. Couldn't be classy than this. We loved it!

Rashmika Mandanna:

For one of the event, Rashmika Mandanna wore Ashwini Reddy Indian dress and she looked pretty as ever. Rashmika completed her khadi dress look with simple hairdo, red bindi, pear earring and bright lips. She kept it simple yet elegant, and we loved it.

Pooja Hegde:

For one of the interviews, Pooja picked a coordinated orange outfit and floral trench coat. Post the interview, Pooja directly headed to the airport, giving lessons on airport style. She looked stunning!

Rakul Preet Singh:

For a fashion event, Rakul Preet Singh picked a high-neck blouse with a printed saree, and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. From her makeup to hair and jewellery, Rakul looked perfect.

Kajal Aggarwal:

For a launch event, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in traditional South Indian saree and she looked gorgeous as ever. The stunner headed directly to airport post the launch event. Must say, even at the airport, Kajal kept her confidence the same, as she walked her way inside the airport.

Shruti Haasan:

For the press screening of her short film Devi, Shruti Haasan was spotted wearing a classic black jumpsuit by Nauman Piyarji. She looked stunning but would’ve loved to see a choker or necklace to finish the look perfectly.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More