Best and Worst dressed South celebs of week: Anushka Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh to Pooja Hegde & Kajal Aggarwal

In this week's 'Best and Worst' South celeb of the week roundup, Rakul Preet Singh made a very bold move by stepping out in a fusion saree for an awards event. On the other hand, Raashi Khanna was spotted at Hyderabad airport in animal print slit cut dress. As we all know airport style is also very much a thing and celebs make sure to look their best. Well, we are back again with our weekly 'Best and Worst' dressed of the week. This week, we saw Pooja Hegde, Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal among few others who made it to the best and worst dressed list of the week.

Rakul Preet Singh:

For a recent awards event, Rakul picked lavender saree from Shehlaa Khan label. While red carpet is more of embellished gowns, Rakul decided to go other way and stepped out in a fusion saree paired with a halter neck. The front slit to the saree took her to look to the next level. She finished out her look with sleek mid-parted hair open, minimalistic makeup and a pair of silver heels. We loved her look!

Raashi Khanna:

Raashi Khanna once again impresses us with her airport look. The stunner was recently spotted in animal print slit cut dress and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Anushka Shetty:

Keeping it simple yet elegant, the Baahubali actress picked a dusted gold Anarkali set for her special day. She accessorised her look with earrings and finished out with minimal makeup and soft open hair curls. Considering she loves to keep it simple, Anushka looked pretty.

Kajal Aggarwal:

One of the beautiful actresses in the South Indian film industry, Kajal Aggarwal simply won our hearts with her beautiful look in traditional dress. Minimalistic makeup, open hair and a bright smile on her face completed her look to perfection.

Pooja Hegde:

For the special screening of Bollywood film Angrezi Medium, Pooja Hegde stepped out in satin top paired with black denim and a pair of black heels. We liked it!

Which look did you like the most? Share your favourite in the comment section below.

