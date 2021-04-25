Best and Worst Dressed South Celebs Of Week: Keerthy Suresh, Nidhhi Agerwal to Rakul Preet Singh; Take a look

With it being a Sunday yet again let’s find out the best and worst dressed from the week gone by.

Celebs have a special place in the hearts of their fans. Be it for their movies or outfits, celebs never fail to grab the attention of their fans. They are always under immense pressure to look their stylish best. South celebs leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. With every passing day, the South Indian film industry's actors like Keerthy Suresh, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni and others are becoming more and more stylish. They have been raising the bar with their fashion looks. With it being a Sunday yet again let’s find out the best and worst dressed from the week gone by.

1. Keerthy Suresh: The Mahanati actress recently shared a few throwback photos of herself from the Dubai trip and what has caught our attention is her stunning outfit. The actress looked gorgeous in a satin co-ord set and we loved the way she styled her comfy best. It is a big yay and is setting major fashion inspiration for a go-to Sunner friendly look.



2. Nidhii Agerwal: Hari Hara Veera Mallu' actress Nidhhi Agerwal took social media by storm this week with her latest look for a photo shoot. The stunner wore neck plunging and thigh-high slit cut green slip dress and it setting a major fashion inspiration for a dinner date. Nidhhi flaunted her glamorous avatar as she kept her look simple and accessorised with shell studded hoop earrings. We are impressed!



3. Rakul Preet Singh: For the promotions of her upcoming film Sardar Ka Grandson, Rakul opted for a pink and black ensemble and gave us major boss lady vibes in it. She accessorised her outfit with hoop earrings and neutral makeup with her hair in a sleek neat low bun completed her look. We loved this fresh yet ultra stylish look of Rakul. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.



4. Nabha Natesh: Nabha Natesh treated her fans with another enthralling look this week in a slip dress. The actress kept her look simple with minimal makeup and natural open hair. We loved it!

5. Lavanya Tripathi: Lavanya flaunted her cool side out as she posed for a stunning photo in printed pants that she teamed with a white tank top. She accessorised her look with a chunky neckpiece. She looked good!



According to you, who is the best and worst dressed South celeb of the week? Let us know in the comment section below.

