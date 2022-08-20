Best and Worst dressed South celebs this week: Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh to Tamannaah Bhatia; Take a look

This week, we saw actors like Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, Keerthy Suresh and others treated us with some amazing looks. There were a few who left us in awe of their fashion statements. Here's a look at the list of best and worst dressed South celebs of the week.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara as we all know puts comfort first. Nothing defines class better than a white dress and the Kollywood lady superstar's latest look shows it. The Jawan actress sported an easy-breezy look on her holiday in Spain with her husband Vignesh Shivan. The other look saw her wearing white shorts with a tank top and a denim jacket.

Raashii Khanna



Raashii Khanna has set the temperature soaring this week with her ultra stylish in thea bralette and reil pants made in linen. Rosy cheeks, minimal makeup and an open messy hairdo completed her look. Definitely, one of our favourite looks of the week!

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh made a strong case in a green pantsuit with a heavy neckpiece. To complete her sharp ensemble, Keerthy Suresh wore a regal necklace over the blazer with a plunging neckline. Loving every bit of her look!

Pooja Hegde

The gorgeous Pooja Hegde sported a super comfy crop top and baggy pants while travelling to Ladakh for the shooting of Salman Khan co-starrer Bhaijaan. She carried an expensive Louis Vuitton bag along. While on her return to Mumbai today, Pooja treated us with another cool yet chic airport look.

Tamannaah Bhatia

This week, Tamannaah Bhatia treated us with 3 stunning looks. One in a blue pantsuit by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The other was is in a sweetheart neckline orange dress, which is our favourite of all, and the other that turned many heads was a bow-down green midi dress.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal looks no less than a royal diva in an anarkali suit featuring long sleeves. Statement earrings and glam makeup completed her look. Loved it!

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was papped wearing a pink co-ord set and she looked stunning! A perfect pick for a brunch or date night out with their partner. Not a good click, but for sure, she is nailing the look with glam makeup.

