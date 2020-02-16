Best and Worst dressed South celebs of week: From Rakul Preet Singh to Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna

From Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh to Rashmika Mandanna, we are rounding up the best and worst dressed South stars of the week.

We are back with our weekly edition of 'Best and Worst dressed South celeb' of the week. It was another busy week that saw fashion event, awards shows and movie promotions. Many celebs slayed and a few dismayed with their outfit choices this week. From Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet Singh to Rashmika Mandanna, we are rounding up the best and worst dressed South stars of the week. Take a look below and let us know your favourite one in the comment section below.

For the special screening of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Alli Khan's film Love Aaj Kal, Rakul Preet Singh sequins top paired with high-waist boyfriend denim and ankle boots. Keeping it all stylish and minimal, Rakul looked stunning. However, we think Rakul could have opted for white sneakers than black boots.

For her red carpet appearance at Filmfare Awards 2020, Pooja Hegde picked thigh-high slit cut beaded gown and she looked super gorgeous. We loved her red carpet look. Minimal yet classy!

This time again, Rashmika Mandanna has left us disappointed with the choice of her outfit. The actress picked frilled sleeves jumpsuit that she paired with strap heels for the first round of promotions for her upcoming film Bheeshma. The entire look seemed off.

For Lakme Fashion Week, Hansika Motwani picked simple cotton dress accessorised with oxidised jhumkas. She looked pretty! However, we think it was too simple for a fashion event.

Raashi Khanna picked this pretty Anju Modi dress and she rocked it with her grace and confidence. However, she could have opted for juttis and not the black heels.

The gorgeous Shriya Saran turned heads in her gorgeous appearance at Lakme Fashion Week. We totally loved it!

