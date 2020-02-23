Best and Worst Dressed South Celebs of Week: Rashmika Mandanna to Rakul Preet Singh, Shruti Haasan

From Rashmika Mandanna to Rakul Preet Singh, let’s find out the best and worst dressed from South industry from the week gone by. Take a look.

South Indian film industry is exploding and growing with each passing day in many ways. Be it for their acting skills, personal style or the way they carry themselves with utmost elan at the promotional events and airport, South Indian beauties are ruling the industry in the best possible way. When it comes to fashion, South actresses are almost at par with almost any Bollywood diva. This week, we are back again with our weekly 'Best and Worst' dressed of the week. With it being a Sunday yet again, let’s find out the best and worst dressed from South industry from the week gone by.

From Rashmika Mandanna to Rakul Preet Singh and Shruti Haasan; take a look:

Shruti Haasan: Shruti Haasan looked stunning in Swapnil Shinde knee-length embellished dress featuring bell sleeves. The stunner finished out her look with straight centre-parted open hair, dark lip. She made sure to let her outfit do all the talking as she completed it with eye-grabbing pumps.

Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh walked the red carpet at the recent fashion event in a satin slit-cut dress by designer Evyatar Myor. While we are not so impressed with the choice of her outfit, we loved the styling. The Indian 2 actress finished out her look with a bold plum lip and shimmery eyes.

Rashmika Mandanna: Rashmika Mandanna is creating a wave in the entertainment industry. The stunner, who was promoting her film Bheeshma, looked drop-dead gorgeous. From head to toe, she looked gorgeous but we think, a choker could have completed her look to best.

Tamannaah Bhatia: For a store launch event, Tamannaah Bhatia was clicked in pastel Neeta Lulla dress and she looked beautiful as ever.

Pooja Hegde: While airport looks are turning super stylish with each passing day, Pooja Hegde decided to go all cool and sporty. The actress picked the joggers pant paired with a crop top and neon jacket. She could have picked something better and breezy for her travel, we think!

Which is your favourite look from the week? Let us know in the comment section below

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More