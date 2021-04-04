Best and Worst Dressed South celebs of week: Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh to Sai Pallavi and Rashmika

This week, Rashmika Mandanna treated us with back to back two summer-friendly looks.

Celebrities, as we all know are always under immense pressure to put their best fashion foot forward, Since the paparazzi culture in India is maddening, the celebs have to always make sure to step out in style, be it at the airport or casual outing in the city. This week South beauties like Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh and others treated us with some stunning looks. Let's take a look at the best and worst dressed South celebs of the week.

1. Keerthy Suresh: As we all know, nobody better than Keerthy Suresh can pull off looks in saree with utmost grace and confidence. The stunner recently shared a look of hers in a purple saree from the sets of her recently released film Rang De, and well, we can't take eyes off her. The Mahanati actress looks mesmerising and is winning hearts yet again with her traditional yet stylish look. The saree look has been style by Shravya Varma.

2. Rashmika Mandanna: This week, Rashmika Mandanna treated us with back to back two summer-friendly looks. For the screening of her Tamil film Sulthan, Rashmika opted for denim shorts and a white shirt. She looked pretty and fresh as a daisy. The next day, she was papped with her Goodbye co-actor Pavail Gulati and was seen wearing a floral print maxi dress. Our vote definitely goes for the first look!

3. Samantha Akkineni: Post Shakuntalam shoot wrap up, Samantha Akkineni was papped in a pretty and comfy side-cut dress that she paired with blue heels. We loved it!

4. Sai Pallavi: For the promotions of her upcoming film Love Story, Sai Pallavi opted for a sky blue organza saree by Mrunalini Rao with resham embroidery all over. She paired Rs 1 Lakh worth saree with a sleeveless blouse and kept her hair open. While we loved how she gracefully carried the look, the choice of saree could have been better.

