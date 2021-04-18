Best and worst dressed South celebs of week: Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara to Keerthy Suresh; Take a look

From gorgeous desi ensembles to chic dresses, take a look at who wore what this week!

As we all know, celebrities leave no stone unturned when it comes to putting their best fashion foot forward. Bollywood and South celebs believe in living magical and stylish lives. Talking specifically about South celebs, Samantha Akkineni, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and a few others left us in awe this week with their fashion statements. While we look forward to what's the new week has in store for us, here's a look at the best and worst dressed celebs of the week. From gorgeous desi ensembles to chic dresses, take a look at who wore what this week!

Scroll down to check this week's top looks:

1. Samantha Akkineni: Known for her classic style statement, Samantha Akkineni oozes oomph in a green satin slip dress with fringe trim by Kendra Duplantier. Sam completed her whopping Rs 51,000 dress look with open hair messy hairdo, minimal makeup and a natural glossy lip. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Sam managed to turn enough heads with this head to toe perfect and gorgeous look. What do you have to say? Yay or Nay?



2. Nayanthara: For the Vishu celebration, Nayanthara decided to wear a traditional kasavu saree and completed her look with minimal makeup. She tied her hair neat in a bun with flowers wrapped around. The Lady Superstar kept it simple yet elegant!

3. Keerthy Suresh: The National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has time and again proved that nobody better than her can carry an ethnic look with utmost grace. On the occasion of Tamil New Year 2021, the Mahanati actress decided to wear a pink floral set. She kept her hair natural open and completed her look with minimal makeup. We loved it!

4. Tamannaah Bhatia: South and Bollywood beauty Tamannaah Bhatia ensures she is always season ready and is beating the heat like a boss. During weekends or at the airport, Tam has flaunted her love for tie-dye co-ord set. She was spotted earlier today in Hyderabad wearing a comfy and light weird pink tie-dye co-ord set. Not bad for an off duty look!

5. Hansika Motwani: Though not a summer-friendly look, but Hansika Motwani is setting a major style statement in a blazer and currently everyone's favourite baggy pants. Big yay!

6. Tamannaah Bhatia: The Sye Raa actress treated us with another stunning yet comfy look this week as she was spotted in Mumbai. Tam opted for jogger pants paired with orange sportswear and an oversized green shirt. This is our favourite look of all from this week!

Which is your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

