Best Celebrity Fashion Looks of 2023: Samantha, Nayanthara to Trisha Krishnan

2023 was a great year, professionally and on a personal front as well for many South celebs like Samantha, Nayanthara, and Rashmika Mandanna. It was equally a great year for celebrity fashion as their army of stylists left no stone unturned to deliver some head-turning moments. Vintage fashion took center stage this year like- florals, sheer outfits, and draped skirts.

From Samantha in a striped draped skirt to Shruti Haasan in a mesh top, check out the best celebrity looks of 2023 that will be remembered and continue to make a trend in the coming months.

Below, we round up our favourite fashion-carpet moments of 2023!

Samantha



Samantha Ruth Prabhu might had a tough year health-wise but she continued to win hearts, professionally. The actress, equally, turned enough heads with her fashion choices during the promotions of her two films- Shaakuntalam and Kushi. However, my personal favorite from all is her striped shirt and drape skirt by Reik- a bold fashion statement for sure. Another noteworthy look by Samantha Ruth Prabhu was when she stepped out of her comfort zone and wore a hot pink saree with a bralette.

Trisha



When it comes to ethnic wear, nobody can beat the style and aura of Trisha Krishnan. Her impeccable fashion sense caught enough attention in 2023 in elegant sarees. One of her best looks and my personal favorite was in a sweetheart neckline blouse and crystal-studded navy blue tissue saree, while the other was a yellow-green floral silk saree featuring a golden sequin border.

Keerthy Suresh

One of the biggest fashion trends of 2023 is stockings, and gorgeous Keerthy Suresh incorporated it with a black ready-to-wear saree. A gutsy move, Keerthy gave a stylish twist to a saree by pairing it with a pair of stockings and a golden jacket blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna



Be it at the airport, red carpet events or casually stepping out for dinner dates, Rashmika Mandanna has upped her fashion game like no other in 2023. However, not a red carpet but saree look of hers from Animal Promotions managed to top the list. She made an elegant fashion statement in a floral saree. The National Crush of India completed the look with open straight hair and accessorised with drop earrings and minimal makeup.

Shruti Haasan



Many celebs this year embraced the sheer trend. From dinner dates to red carpets, celebrities were seen flaunting their love for see-through outfits, and Shruti Haasan was among many. The Salaar actress made a bold statement in a mesh bodysuit and skirt with shoulder pads and patches by Label Roology. As we all know, Shruti owns black like no other and this was another look that she managed to pull off with utmost ease and confidence.

Nayanthara

Lady Superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara witnessed the best of 2023- personal as well as professional front. From investing in a skincare brand to making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Nayan, time and again, made heads turn. Her love for silk sarees is well-known. One look that grabbed everyone's attention was in a yellow traditional silk saree teamed with a contrast sleeveless blouse. She completed the look with her hair open in soft curls and accessorized with real gold jewelry.

Which is your favorite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.

