Best of Diwali 2021: Samantha, Allu Arjun to Kajal Aggarwal; A look at who wore what

Diwali is undoubtedly the best time of the year and this year, celebrities made sure to bring in joy and happiness. South celebs like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal and others took the style quotient a notch up wearing their favourite brands. Let's take a look at some of the much-talked-about looks from Diwali 2021.

1. Allu Arjun in Manish Malhotra:

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun dressed to the nines in a custom-made ensemble with an AA monogram embroidered in the top-left corner. Styled by Harmann, AA teamed his dapper look with specs and an expensive watch. Allu Arjun is yet again making us drool over him and how.

2. Allu Sneha Reddy in Amit Aggarwal:

For Diwali 2021, Sneha picked an emerald pre-draped saree by Amit Aggarwal. Worth a whopping Rs 1,75,000, the metallic saree highlighted floral cutwork pallu. Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Sneha looked drop-dead gorgeous as she teamed her saree with a sweetheart neckline blouse and completed the look with hair tied in a neat low bun.

3. Allu Sneha Reddy in Monika & Nidhii:

For the Diwali party hosted by her and husband Allu Arjun at their farmhouse, Sneha wore a head-turning yellow Lucknowi lehenga having exquisite embellishments worth Rs 1,68,000. She completed her look with hair in soft curls, dark lip colour and accessorised with an elegant neckpiece. We cannot take our eyes off how stunning she looks in it.

4. Kajal Aggarwal in Picchika:

For Diwali puja with family, Kajal picked a floral saree and she looked beyond gorgeous. Styled by Sayali Vidya, Kajal kept her makeup minimal and accessorised pearl-adorned earrings and rings.

5. Samantha in Kshitij Jalori:

Sam attended best friend Shilpa Reddy's Diwali party wearing a modern yet traditional brocade silk kurta set. She slayed like a queen in this classic outfit.

6. Hansika Motwani in Prints By Radhika:

Hansika rocked the desi look in the stylish way possible as she opted for a ruffle saree accessorised with statement earrings.

7. Upasana in Prathyusha Garimella:

Ram Charan's wife Upasana celebrated the festival of lights in a red draped Anarkali with raw silk base and zardosi embroidery. Worth a whopping Rs 41,000, Upsana managed to pull off the look effortlessly.

8. Vijay Deverakonda in Kunal Rawal:

Vijay Deverakonda made a strong case for monochrome in vanilla embroidered bandhgala, short kurta and dhoti pants for Diwali 2021.

