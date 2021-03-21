Best Dressed South Celebs Of The Week: Kajal Aggarwal, Allu Arjun to Samantha Akkineni; Take a look

From Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh to Allu Arjun, here are our favourite looks of the celebs from the previous week.

Celebs are back in action and are seen promoting their films in a grand way possible. This week of March 2021 was high on glamour as South celebs treated us with some stunning looks. From promotional looks to airport-dressing, the actors made sure to put their best fashion foot forward. From Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh to Allu Arjun, here are our favourite looks of the week gone by.

1. Allu Arjun: For a recent movie promotional event, Allu Arjun made a very casual yet classic appearance in a screen-printed artwork white shirt that he paired with leather patched joggers pant and black shoes. He is among a few actors down South who sticks to a few colours but on the other side, he loves being experimental when it comes to fashion. We loved this look of AA! This look has been styled by celebrity stylist Harmaan Kaur.

2. Kajal Aggarwal: Kajal Aggarwal was super busy giving interviews and with promotional events for her recently released Telugu film, Mosagallu. The actress treated her with her stunning promotional wardrobe and it is tough for us to pick the best outfit of all. However, our favourite is an oh-so-gorgeous multi-coloured box top and slit-cut skirt in carpet print and sequins embroidery.

3. Samantha Akkineni: For the launch of her upcoming mythological drama Shaakuntalam, Samantha Akkineni opted for a silk Organza saree by House Of Three Studio. Sam looked every bit as elegant in it and this is our favourite look of all. The mesmerising look has been styled by Sam's personal stylist, Preetham Jukalker.

4. Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at the airport this week in her comfy denim on denim look teamed with a tube top.

5. Hansika Motwani: Hansika recently attended her brother's wedding in Udaipur and she looked gorgeous in rose pink self zardozi and resham embroidered lehenga by Jiya By Veer Design Studio. She completed her regal look with an eye-grabbing neckpiece and open hairdo in soft curls. We loved it!

