‘Best gift I could give her…’: Jr NTR gets emotional as he fulfills his mother’s wish; shares meal with Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel

Jr NTR recently made his way to his mother's hometown, Kundapura, along with her and paid a visit to Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple. Taking to his official social media handle, the actor became emotional and penned a post.

The actor said, "My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura, and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her."

In the same post, the actor expressed his gratitude towards director Prashanth Neel and Kantara actor Rishab Shetty, who joined him on his visit. The RRR star even shared a picture of all three of them sharing a meal together.

Check out the post by Jr NTR here:

Jr NTR, along with director Prashanth Neel, was earlier spotted leaving Hyderabad as they were catching their flight. Soon after, pictures of his arrival also surfaced on the internet featuring the actor and Rishab Shetty.

Coming to the actor’s work front, Jr NTR is currently taking a short break from filming work as he sustained an arm injury earlier this month. The actor has been spotted wearing a cast on multiple occasions, which has led him to step away from work for some time.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Devara as well. The movie, directed by Koratala Siva, is touted to be an action thriller that is likely to feature the actor in a dual role.

Advertisement

The glimpses from the movie feature some high-octane action to be witnessed with actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. As Janhvi makes her debut in Telugu cinema, the film also enjoys an additional ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Shruti Marathe, and many more in critical roles.

The film is set to be a two-parter, with the first installment releasing on September 27, 2024. Moreover, Jr NTR is next set to appear in films like War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and the tentatively titled NTRNEEL.

ALSO READ: The GOAT's Matta song OUT: Makers tease Thalapathy Vijay's swag-filled looks as he packs some punches; WATCH