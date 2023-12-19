Best Kannada Film of 2023 Results OUT: Rakshit Shetty-Rukmini Vasanth starrer Sapta Saagaradache Ello wins title

The year in Kannada cinema was filled with ups and downs with many films satisfying the audience to a great extent and leaving them filled with emotions. Though many films were picked at the top only one triumphed as the people’s favorite film.

Pinkvilla had organized a poll to present the title of Best Kannada Film of 2023 and asked the readers to decide and vote on which film should be deemed the title. The elite film list included Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Sapta Saagaradache Ello Side - A and Side - B, Darshan Thoogudeepa starrer Kranti, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare, Raj B Shetty’s Toby and Shiva Rajkumar starrer Ghost.

Out of the top five movies from Kannada for 2023, Sapta Saagaradache Ello Side - A and Side - B won the title of Best Film, being the fan favourite of 2023.

Sapta Saagaradache Ello Side - A and Side - B wins Best Kannada film of 2023

Sapta Saagaradache Ello Side - A and Side - B featuring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the leading roles won the hearts of the audience this year.

Sapta Saagaradache Ello Side - A, the first part of the film released back in September, exploring the simple yet beautiful romance shared by the protagonists and the hurdles they had to face in their lives due to one wrong decision.

The sequel, Sapta Saagaradache Ello Side - B which followed in November, took place ten years after the first film's events, changing the characteristics and dynamics shared in the plot and the characters evolving at a very realistic and mature pace. The film, directed by Hemanth Rao, indeed made people wipe their tears, offering a film that feels like poetry.

More about Sapta Saagaradache Ello

Sapta Saagaradache Ello tells a two-part love story between Manu and Priya who are drifted apart due to a wrong decision Manu once took for their sake. The film develops into this emotionally driven romantic story, laced in drama offering beautiful musical compositions.

Along with the stellar performances given by both Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the film, it also features an ensemble cast of actors like Achyuth Kumar, Chaithra Achar, Pavitra Lokesh, Avinash, and many more in key roles. The film’s second part Sapta Saagaradache Ello Side - B is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video for streaming from December 22nd onwards.

