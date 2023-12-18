Best Kannada Movie of 2023 POLL: From Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, Kranti to Ghost; pick your favorite

The year 2023 was filled with some hits and misses in movies; coming to the Kannada film industry, various films hit the theaters which not only were beautiful in making and story but also had a poetic touch to them, while others had a sense of commercial value and were extremely loved for the same.

From Raskshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth starrer Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B to Shiva Rajkumar starrer Ghost, let's see which movies are in the top picks for Kannada cinema this year for you to decide which film gets the title of Best Kannada Film 2023.

Top picks of Kannada movies from 2023

1. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello - Side A and Side B, starring Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in the leading roles, featured the heartbreaking love story of Manu and Priya. The first part of the film, which was released back in September, explored the simple yet beautiful romance shared by the protagonists and the hurdles they had to face in their lives due to one wrong decision.

The sequel, which followed a year later, took place ten years after the first film's events, changing the characteristics and dynamics shared in the plot and the characters evolving at a very realistic and mature pace. The film, directed by Charan Raj, indeed made people wipe their tears, offering a film that feels like poetry.

Advertisement

2. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Taking things on a more fun and comical route, 2023 saw the black comedy film Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare directed by Nithin Krishnamurthy, in his directorial debut. Interestingly, the film was presented by Rakshit Shetty himself under the banner of Paramvah Pictures. The film, which featured debutants Prajwal BP, Manjunath Nayaka, Rakesh Rajkumar, Srivatsa, and Tejas Jayanna Urs, also had cameo appearances by actors like Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar, Shine Shetty, and Ramya make cameo appearances.

The film was also partially reshot in Telugu, with Rashmi Gautam and Tharun Bhascker playing cameo roles. The film's plot follows inside a Boy's Hostel where chaos strikes when their hostel warden, Ramesh Kumar, commits suicide with a note blaming the protagonist and his friends. The following comical events set up the rest of the film, ultimately making it the top 3rd highest-grossing movie from Kannada this year.

3. Toby

Toby is an action drama film directed by debutant Basil Alchalakkal starring Raj B Shetty, Samyukta Hornad, Chaitra Achar, and many more in leading roles. The film featured the story of a man, deemed a beast, and his vow to change himself for the sake of someone special. The film was based on an 8-page short story by TK Dayanand, based in the Kumta region of Uttara Kannada district in Coastal Karnataka.

4. Kranti

Darshan Thoogudeepa starrer Kranti was one of the most successful films from the Kannada industry this year. The film featured Darshan, an NRI businessman returning to his homeland, where he sees the atrocities committed by corrupt government employees harming the interests of schools and fighting against them.

5. Ghost

Ghost, the Kannada action heist film written and directed by actor-director MG Srinivas, featured an array of actors, including Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar, along with Jayaram, Anupam Kher, and many more in crucial roles.

The film is the first installment of a cinematic universe where MG Srinivas will reprise his role as Mahesh Das from Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni. The film received widespread positive reviews from critics and was also a top-grosser in Kannada cinema this year.

So here is the top list of amazing movies featured in the year for you guys to pick and choose; which one would be deemed the Best Film of Kannada 2023?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Toby OTT release: When and where to watch Raj B Shetty starrer action flick online