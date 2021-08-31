Best Of Mani Ratnam: O Kandhal Kanmani to Mouna Ragam; 5 South films that show romance like no other

Mani Ratnam is one of the gems from Indian cinema who has churned out masterpieces in the last 4 decades and that couldn't have been without his passion for storytelling with unconventional, classic music. He keeps an eye for all things classic and spectacular, and the audience has always been aww of his work. His upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan which is based on a historical fiction novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy has already managed to garner attention. While we wait to know what's in store for us, let's take a look at 5 romantic films by the celebrated director Mani Ratnam that prove his mastery of the craft is flawless.

O Kandhal Kanmani:

O Kandhal Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen is a refreshing take on romance, relationship and everything about a couple who is truly and madly in love with each other. This has to be one of the favourite Mani Ratnam films of all time.

Mouna Ragam:

Featuring Mohan and Revathi in the lead roles, Mouna Ragam won Best Feature Film – Tamil at 34th National Film Awards. The film was remade in Hindi as Kasak in 1992. The way Mani Ratnam has put out the story is commendable.

Alaipayuthey:

Tamil film Alaipayuthey, which was released in 2000, began a successful film career for R Madhavan. He was known as a "romantic hero" after this film. Starring Madhavan and Shalini, the romantic drama, the film, which showcased the love story of two immature adults, was remade and released in Hindi in 2002, as Saathiya. Directed by Ratnam's then former assistant Shaad Ali, it starred Rani Mukherjee and Vivek Oberoi.

Roja:

If you haven't watched Roja yet, you are missing one of the best works of Mani Ratnam. The film stars Arvind Swami and Madhubala (Madhoo Shah) in the lead roles, the film won three National Film Awards, including Best Film on National Integration. Roja was dubbed later in many other languages including Hindi.

Bombay:

Released in 1995, Bombay featured Arvind Swami and Manisha Koirala in the lead and it tells the story of an inter-religious family in Bombay. Well-received both critically and commercially, the Tamil romantic drama did spark a lot of controversies. Roja (1992) and Dil Se.. (1998) and Bombay (1995) got into massive controversy as it depicts human relationships against a background of Indian politics. Upon the release of Bombay, 2 homemade bombs were thrown at Mani Ratnam's house, who was also hospitalized with shrapnel injuries.