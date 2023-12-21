Best Music Album of 2023 Results: Anirudh Ravichander clinches title for Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo

2023 was definitely a year that belonged to the music composers. From the very start, numerous music albums made a mark and found a special spot in the hearts of fans across the nation. The music unquestionably stirred up a variety of emotions, ranging from pure joy and energetic party anthems to even bringing tears to the listeners' eyes.

The movies that came out also cleverly utilized the music to propel the filmâ€™s narrative, either as a means of advancing the plotline or for character development. Keeping the significance of music in films in mind, Pinkvilla had asked fans to vote for their favorite music album, and the musician who composed it. The choice had to be made from a pool of six music directors, whose work elevated the filmâ€™s overall output.Â

The Nominees

The nominees for the Best Music Album of 2023 included Thalapathy Vijayâ€™s Leo, for which Anirudh Ravichander had composed the music. Anirudhâ€™s work in Nelson Dilipkumarâ€™s latest film with Rajinikanth in the lead role, Jailer, was nominated as well.

Similar to Anirudh, two of Hesham Abdul Wahabâ€™s music albums had made the cut for nominees as well. This included the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi, and the recently released Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna.Â

Karthik Subbarajâ€™s latest film Jigarthanda Double X was in the running as well. The music album for the film was composed by Santhosh Narayanan, who skillfully brought a Western twist to the percussion of Madurai, bringing the â€˜Pandyaa Westernâ€™ to life. Charan Raj was also nominated for his work in Rakshit Shettyâ€™s romantic drama Sapta Saagaradaache Ello.

Anirudh Ravichander helps Leo clinch the title

At the end of an intense voting, fans picked Anirudh Ravichanderâ€™s composition for Lokesh Kanagarajâ€™s latest film Leo as the best music album. It cannot be denied that the music album, including the Original Sound Track of Leo had a variety of emotions in them. Right from the first single Naa Ready, which was a party anthem, to Anbenum which was a soulful track, to Badass, which proved to be a hype song.Â

Additionally, Anirudhâ€™s compositions for the background score gained a lot of popularity as well, including scores like Lokiverse 2.0 and Glimpse of Antony and Harold Das.

Check out the poll results below

Anirudhâ€™s discography in 2023

Anirudh is perhaps the most wanted music director in the country at present. The musician had a spectacular year, and was a part of 3 films, all of which were super hits. This included the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which also marked Atlee and Nayantharaâ€™s Hindi debut, as well as Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles.

Additionally, he is also a playback singer, and has rendered his voice in more than 10 films in just 2023. By the looks of it, Anirudhâ€™s busy schedule will get carried on well into 2024. As per reports, he has close to 8 films lined up in 2024 as a music composer, including Kamal Haasanâ€™s Indian 2, Jr. NTRâ€™s Devara Part 1, Ajith Kumarâ€™s VidaaMuyarchi and more.

