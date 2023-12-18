Best Onscreen Couple 2023 Results OUT: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's chemistry in Leo triumphs

This year has definitely been one of the most exciting ones in terms of films and performances. Various industries across the country came out with top-notch films, spanning a barrage of genres. A large number of films that came out also showcased strong and healthy relationships on screen, breaking the stereotype of romance just being a mere subplot in films.

Keeping these portrayals in mind, Pinkvilla had asked fans to vote for the pair which they thought had the best on-screen chemistry this year. The choice had to be made from a pool of five pairs, who undeniably touched the audience’s hearts.

The nominees included Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan for their performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, Nani and Mrunal Thakur in Hi Nanna, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu for their performance in Kushi, Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, and Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in Sapta Sagaradaache Ello.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s chemistry steal fans’ hearts

At the end of an intense voting, the fans seemed to be moved by the chemistry between Thalapathy Vijay’s Parthiban, and Trisha Krishnan’s Sathya from Lokesh Kanagaraj’s latest film Leo, and voted for the pair as the Best Onscreen Couple of 2023.

Check out the poll results below:

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s on-screen pairings

Leo was quite an exciting film for fans for a number of reasons. One of the most prominent factors was that it marked the return of Vijay and Trisha together on screen as a pair after a long span of 15 years.

Needless to say, the pair did not disappoint. The Ghilli pair portrayed a married couple, Parthiban and Sathya, who led a happy life in Himachal Pradesh. Their life was toppled over due to unforeseen circumstances. The story revolved around how the couple dealt with the issues.

The film also showed the growth of their relationship, along with the obstacles that came across their life. How there was a shade of doubt that crept into their marriage, and how they overcame the doubts, and obstacles to lead a happy life.

This is not the first time Trisha and Vijay have given a scintillating performance as a pair on-screen. The duo have been paired opposite each other four times before Leo, in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi. The last film came out in 2008. All four times the pair has received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. In fact, the duo are best of friends even off-screen with Trisha even publicly stating that Vijay is one of her best friends.

More about Leo

Leo marked the fifth directorial venture of Lokesh Kanagaraj and his second film with Vijay after the 2021 film Master. The film featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas and more in prominent roles.

Leo is officially the third installment in the coveted LCU after the 2019 film Kaithi which featured Karthi in the lead and the 2022 film Vikram with Kamal Haasan in the lead.

