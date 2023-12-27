Best South Indian Film of 2023 Results: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller Leo bags the title

2023 has been an excellent year for cinema. Right from the beginning of the year, film industries across the country have come up with films that not only captured the audience’s hearts, but also evoked a myriad of emotions in them.

Needless to say, the films that released this year pushed the boundaries of “conventional” cinema, and broke several stereotypes as well. They delved into various themes and topics and pushed the boundaries of filmmaking in terms of technique, all with the aim of entertaining the audience. Keeping that in mind, Pinkvilla had asked fans to vote for their favorite film of the year, from a pool of 13 excellent films.

The Nominees

The nominees for the Best South Indian Film of 2023 included Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II, which featured Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala and many more in prominent roles.

Nani’s film Dasara was also included in the nominations list. The film helmed by Srikanth Odela also featured Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, and several others in crucial roles, and told the tale of a period-action drama.

The nominations list also included Jude Anthany Joseph’s survival drama film 2018, which featured an ensemble cast including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali and several others as well. Apart from that, Nelson Dileepkumar’s latest film with Rajinikanth titled Jailer, Raj B Shetty’s film with debutant Basil Alchalakkal, Shiva Nirvana’s film with Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kushi, were in for the running as well.

From the Kannada film industry, Rakshit Shetty’s latest romantic drama film Sapta Saagaradaache Ello, both Side A and Side B made it to the nominations list as well. Additionally, Adhik Ravichandran’s science fiction comedy film Mark Antony which featured Vishal and SJ Suryah in double roles, was also considered in the running.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film with Thalapathy Vijay, Leo, which was perhaps one of the biggest films to come out this year was included in the running as well. Furthermore, the nominations included Karthik Subbaraj’s film Jigarthanda DoubleX which featured Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah in the lead, the Mammootty, and Jyothika starrer Kaathal - The Core, Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s latest film Hi Nanna, and finally Prashanth Neel and Prabhas’ highly anticipated film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Fans help Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo clinch the title as Best Film of 2023

Ever since its announcement, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s second film with Thalapathy Vijay in the lead had been the talk of the town. The film, later titled Leo, was announced to have an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Priyanka Mohan, Mathew Thomas, Madonna Sebastian, and many more in prominent roles.

The biggest question that surrounded the film was whether it would be a part of the coveted Lokesh Cinematic Universe or LCU for short. The question was put to rest once the film came out on October 19th. It was officially confirmed that Leo was the third installment in the Universe, which already consisted of Karthi starrer Kaithi and Kamal Haasan’s 2022 film Vikram. Additionally, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya played prominent roles in the film as well.

Leo was bankrolled by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, and garnered mixed reviews at the time of release. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, marking his third collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj after Master and Vikram. Further, the cinematography for the film was handled by veteran cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, while the filmmaker’s longtime companion Philomin Raj took care of the film’s editing.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on the workfront

Lokesh Kanagaraj will next be directing Rajinikanth in an upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalaivar171. As per rumors, the film will feature the Petta actor in a negative role, and would also feature Sivakarthikeyan, Raghava Lawrence and Jeeva in prominent roles. However, confirmation regarding this is awaited. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, and has Anirudh Ravichander composing the film’s music. Lokesh Kanagaraj has also confirmed that the film will not be a part of the LCU and will be a standalone movie.

Apart from that, it has been revealed that the filmmaker has shot a 20-minute short film which is set in a timeline prior to Kaithi, which would serve as the origin of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

