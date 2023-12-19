Best South Indian Music Album of 2023 Poll: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, Jailer to Hi Nanna; pick your favorite
2023 is almost over, and it's time to pick your favorite South Indian music album. Check out this list of music albums and vote for the one that deserves the title of Best Music Album of 2023.
2023 has definitely been a standout year for music composers. From the start of the year, numerous music albums have managed to delight the hearts of the audience, securing a special spot within them.
The movies of this year cleverly utilized music to propel the narrative, whether it was through advancing the plot or developing the characters. With this in mind, here are the top contenders for the Best Music Album of 2023, an album that truly resonated with fans everywhere.
Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo to Nani’s Hi Nanna: Best Music Album of 2023
1. Leo - Anirudh Ravichander
Anirudh Ravichander and Lokesh Kanagaraj make for a deadly combination, as seen previously in films like Master and Vikram. Leo proved to be no different. Despite the fact that the film did not have an official audio launch, all songs from the film went on to capture the audience's hearts, elevating the film to a whole different level. Songs like Naa Ready, Badass, Anbenum, as well as soundtracks like Glimpse of Anthony Das or Lokiverse 2.0 have been playing repeatedly across the country since the film’s release.
2. Hi Nanna - Hesham Abdul Wahab
The Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer had been the talk of the town for a while now. Even prior to the film’s release on December 7th, songs from the film like Samayama, Ammaadi and Odiyamma gained widespread appeal amongst fans across the country. Upon release, fans and critics praised the film’s music, especially the versatility of songs, ranging from soulful tracks to party anthems.
3. Sapta Saagaradaache Ello - Charan Raj
Sapta Saagaradaache Ello is perhaps one of the most heart-touching films to be released this year. The Rakshit Shetty starrer follows the story of the woes of love and how two lovers fight all odds to stay together. The film was one of the biggest tearjerkers this year and received widespread acclaim from fans and critics. They also praised the film’s music which complemented the mood of the film as well.
4. Jigarthanda DoubleX - Santhosh Narayanan
Jigarthanda DoubleX was the seventh collaboration between Santhosh Narayanan and Karthik Subbaraj. The ‘Pandyaa Western’, as the helmer called it, deserved a heavy soundtrack, which was delivered perfectly by the Vada Chennai music director. Santhosh Narayanan skillfully blended Ennio Morricone-like spaghetti western beats with the classic percussion of Tamil Nadu to create a unique voice for Jigarthanda DoubleX. He also got familiar faces like Yuvan Shankar Raja and Dhee to collaborate on songs like Theekuchi and Maamadura as well. Needless to say, the music highly elevated what was already a great film.
5. Kushi - Hesham Abdul Wahab
Hesham Abdul Wahab makes it to the nominees list second time for his work on the Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha starrer Kushi. The romantic comedy film by Shiva Nirvana featured five songs, all of which went on to earn a place in fans’ hearts. The music perfectly complemented the romantic theme of the film as well.
6. Jailer - Anirudh Ravichander
Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster film Jailer definitely deserves a mention for the best music album. As the Petta actor himself said, Anirudh Ravichander’s music took the film to a whole different level. In fact, Kaavaalaa was perhaps the biggest song of the year as well. Songs like Jujubee and Alappara have been playing on loop across the country as well.
Poll: Which film had the Best Music Album
Your votes will determine the ultimate winner of the Best Album from South India for 2023. Stay tuned for the upcoming announcement of the results!
ALSO READ: Best Kannada Movie of 2023 POLL: From Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, Kranti to Ghost; pick your favorite
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’