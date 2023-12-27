Best South OTT Show of 2023: Naga Chaitanya starrer horror-thriller Dhootha emerges as title winner

The year 2023 is ending in a few days, and as we embrace the novelty and joy of a new year, we asked the readers of Pinkvilla to vote and choose which OTT show of South would they call the Best South OTT Show of 2023, and they have decided.

With a marginal vote of more than 50%, Naga Chaitanya starrer web series Dhootha has emerged as the winner of the title, with most readers choosing it as the best OTT show of 2023. Dhootha emerged as the winner out of 7 shows competing for the same title and without a doubt came out as the winner.

Naga Chaitanya’s Dhootha clinches title of Best Show of 2023

Dhootha is a Telugu language horror mystery thriller series featuring Naga Chaitanya in the leading role, marking his OTT debut. The series was created and directed by Vikram K Kumar, who is working with Chay after their previous films, Manam and Thank You, together.

The series tells the story of Sagar Varma Avuduri, a journalist who comes in contact with a newspaper that predicts the events that are set to happen in his life. The show has been available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video since December 1, 2023.

Along with Chay, the series also features actors like Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini, Tanikella Bharani, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Pasupathy and many more in key roles. The eight-episode web series was met with positive reviews from the audience and critics, marking Chay's OTT debut. The series has music crafted by Ishaan Chhabra, with Mikolaj Sygula and Naveen Nooli handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.

The Nominees

The nominees who contested with Dhootha for the best South OTT show title were Modern Love Chennai, Kerala Crime Files starring Aju Varghese and Lal, Kumari Srimathi starring Nithya Menen, The Village starring Arya, Masterpeace, and Sweet Karam Coffee.

Some of the shows were well-received by the audience and critics during the time of its release and certainly hold a special place for some. Though Naga Chaitanya starrer grasped the win for this year, even though it was the latest one to release out of the lot.

Naga Chaitanya's Workfront

Naga Chaitanya was last seen this year in theaters with his film Custody, starring alongside Aravind Swamy and Krithi Shetty in key roles. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual period action film was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu and also served as the debut Tamil film for Chay in a lead role.

The film was musically handled by Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the cinematography and editing were handled by S. R. Kathir and Venkat Raajen.

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for his next film, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, with Sai Pallavi playing the lead female role, collaborating with Chay after their film Love Story back in 2021. The film is said to be based on the real-life incidents of 2018 in Srikakulam and is said to be one of the most extravagant and high-budgeted films the actor has played a part in.

