Best & Worst dressed South celebs this week: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha to Allu Arjun & Vijay Deverakonda

Fashion has evolved in a big way and every day, we get to witness some of the most stunning looks that celebrities stepped out in. From airports to red carpets to promotional events, this week, South Indian celebs like Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Tamanaah Bhatia among few others had their moments of fashion highs and lows.

With the weekend coming to an end, let’s find out the best and worst dressed of the week from the South Indian film industry.

Rashmika Mandanna:

On a winning streak is Rashmika Mandanna. The Pushpa actress has a soft spot for high-waist pants and her latest look is proof. Mandanna pulled off an off-duty look in Rs 1.2 Lakh Gucci knit top, high-waist trousers and acrylic heels.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

Always open to experimenting with fashion, Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted wearing a pretty orange Zimmermann dress worth Rs 60,000 approx. While the dress looks cute and comfy, it looked a bit off on Tamannaah.

Allu Arjun:

Give him anything black and he will slay in it like a boss. Allu Arjun was spotted at Mumbai airport this week and treated us again with an all-black look. The colour works for him but he literally needs to come out of black and experiment more.

Dulquer Salmaan:

Dulquer Salmaan had an eventful week as he travelled city to city for the promotions of Sita Ramam. He treated us with a series of aww-worthy looks but his black-on-black is our favourite of all. For the event, DQ wore this same formal black look with a green blazer. BEST BEST BEST!

Samantha:

Samantha might have opted for a comfy airport look in white pants and an oversized shirt but it didn't work out at all. Known as the fashion queen, Sam failed to impress the fashion police with her outfit this week.

Naga Chaitanya:

Naga Chaitanya looked smart in cargo pants which he teamed with a basic tee and a shirt for the promotions of Laal Singh Chaddha.

Vijay Deverakonda:

For the promotions of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at Mumbai airport today as he was heading to Ahemdabad. VD wore a basic printed tee with denim jeans and ankle boots. Loved it!

Which was your favourite look of all? Let us know in the comment section below.