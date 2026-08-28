Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: After Malayalam film’s success, Nivin Pauly starrer to release in Tamil-Telugu on September 4

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in theatres on August 21, 2026. After receiving positive responses following the success of its Malayalam version, the makers are all set to release the film in Tamil and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Nivin Pauly starrer’s Tamil and Telugu versions release on September 4

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Following the success of the Malayalam version, the romantic comedy Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is set to hit the big screens with its Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Ahead of the release, the makers have unveiled the Telugu trailer.

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Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Justin, an easygoing former online music uploader who has remained a bachelor, and Ashley, a spirited but socially awkward college student and musician who lives next door.

When Ashley returns home from abroad, an upcoming wedding at the neighbouring house brings back memories of her first love, Justin. As the two reconnect, an unexpected romance begins to develop between them. Their noticeable age difference becomes an important aspect of their relationship.

Their growing relationship soon draws Justin into the affairs of the close-knit local community’s Kudumba Unit. What follows is a series of hilarious misunderstandings and neighbourhood drama, turning their romance into a source of chaos and comedy for everyone around them.

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The movie stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, along with Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran, Bindu Panicker, Shyam Mohan, and others in key roles. Directed by Girish AD, the film is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly recently announced his next project, tentatively titled NP51. The film will mark Toxic actress Rukmini Vasanth’s debut in Malayalam cinema. The actor also has Vijayam, which he is set to make with director Alphonse Puthren, marking their reunion after Neram and Premam. The actor will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film Benz.

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