Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Kamal Haasan meets and congratulates Fahadh Faasil on Nivin Pauly starrer rom-com’s success

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released on August 21, 2026, in Malayalam and later released in Tamil and Telugu on September 4, 2026. As the film continues its box-office run, Kamal Haasan recently met the film’s team and congratulated them on its success.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Kamal Haasan welcomes Nivin Pauly starrer’s team after Tamil and Telugu release

Taking to social media, the film’s distribution team shared a video glimpse of the Bethlehem Kudumba Unit team meeting Kamal Haasan. The veteran star warmly welcomed the team and spent some time chatting with them. The group, led by producer Fahadh Faasil, later posed for pictures with the actor.

Here’s the post:

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, who moves to Angamaly with her family and falls in love with her older neighbour, Justin, a kind-hearted caterer who shares her passion for music. Despite their strong bond, their relationship faces opposition from their families due to their age difference, eventually forcing them to part ways.

After returning from Ireland, Ashley reunites with Justin at his brother’s wedding, where they realize that neither has truly moved on. They reconcile and decide to get married despite her parents’ initial objections.

Headlined by Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, BKU features Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sreerenjini, Bindu Panicker, Shameer Khan, Parvathy Ayyappadas, and others in key roles.

Co-written by director Girish AD and Kiran Josey, the film is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banners of Bhavana Studios, Working Class Hero, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

Kamal Haasan’s work front

Kamal Haasan was last seen in the lead role in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. The film follows Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, who adopts a young boy named Amaran after an incident leaves two siblings separated. Years later, Sakthivel returns to find his foster son at the helm of his empire, sparking a bitter rivalry between them.

Looking ahead, the actor will next appear in the lead role in a gritty action thriller directed by SU Arun Kumar and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International.

Later, the veteran star will reunite with Rajinikanth for an action entertainer, tentatively titled KHxRK, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. He also has Kalki 2 in his lineup, co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

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