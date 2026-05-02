Bethlehem Kudumba Unit: Nivin Pauly confirms romantic comedy to release on Onam 2026, clashing with Khalifa and I'm Game

Nivin Pauly is all set to hit theatres once again this year with the film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Directed by Premalu fame Girish AD, the actor has confirmed that the film will release during Onam 2026.

Nivin Pauly’s Bethlehem Kudumba Unit to release for Onam 2026

In a social media post, Nivin Pauly confirmed the release of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit after completing the film’s shoot. The actor wrote, “That’s a wrap for Bethlehem Kudumba Unit. Cheers to the cast, crew, and every beautiful soul behind the scenes. BKU in theatres this Onam. Stay tuned for updates!”

Here’s the post:

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is expected to be a romantic comedy starring Nivin Pauly in the lead, with Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead. Interestingly, the project was announced some time ago after speculation suggested that Premalu 2 had been shelved.

While more details about the film remain under wraps, it is co-produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios.

Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game also wrapped up its shoot after more than 100 days of production. Following the completion of filming, the movie was announced for an Onam 2026 release.

Moreover, while Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and I’m Game have not locked exact release dates yet, Prithviraj Sukumaran’s action drama Khalifa is scheduled to release on August 20, 2026, coinciding with Onam. With multiple major films targeting the same festive window, a three-way box office clash currently seems likely.

Nivin Pauly’s work front

Nivin Pauly was last seen in the lead role in Prathichaya. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the drama thriller follows a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist who is also the son of the Kerala Chief Minister. After his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a ruthless media tycoon, his life takes a dramatic turn.

As the opposition attempts to exploit the conspiracy for its own gain and destabilise the political landscape, the entrepreneur takes it upon himself to uncover the strategic games played by the conspirators in tarnishing his father’s name. He leads a battle against them, using his wit and skills to defend his father’s legacy and honour.

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, and others in key roles.

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