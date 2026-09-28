Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT Release: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju’s rom com online

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, was released in theatres on August 21, 2026. Following a massive and record-breaking run at the box office, the romantic comedy is now all set to begin streaming online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is all set to begin streaming on October 2, 2026, on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The official update was shared on the platform's social media handles. The post read, “The entertainer everyone’s been waiting for!”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, a young woman who returns to Kerala after studying in Ireland and is reminded of Justin, the older man she fell in love with before leaving. The story flashes back to their relationship, which began after Ashley moved to Angamaly with her struggling family. United by their love of music, Ashley and Justin gradually fall in love despite their significant age difference.

They keep their relationship secret, but Ashley's uncle discovers it and reveals it to their families. Facing strong opposition, Ashley and Justin separate, with Justin encouraging her to go abroad and build a future for herself.

When Ashley returns to Kerala, she and Justin meet again at his brother Joel's wedding. They realise that neither has moved on and reconcile. Despite continued opposition from Ashley's parents, they decide to get married and choose to build a life together, despite their visible age gap.

Cast and crew of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. Apart from them, the movie had Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Shyam Mohan, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Srinda, Meenakshi Raveendran, Sreerenjini, Bindu Panicker, Shameer Khan, Parvathy Ayyappadas, and more in key roles. Moreover, writer-producer Syam Pushkaran made a cameo appearance.

Produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, the film was directed by Premalu fame Girish AD. With music composed by Vishnu Vijay, the film had Ajmal Sabu handling the cinematography. Moreover, Akash Joseph Varghese served as the editor.

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