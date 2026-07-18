Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Release Date: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju starrer rom-com to hit big screens on August 21

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju starrer Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is an upcoming romantic comedy directed by Premalu fame Girish AD. The film was previously confirmed to release during Onam 2026. Now, the makers have announced that it will hit the big screens on August 21, 2026.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Release Date

The official confirmation was shared by Nivin Pauly on his social media handle, along with a new still poster from the film. With the release date now confirmed, the rom-com will clash at the box office with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa and Dulquer Salmaan’s I’m Game.

Here’s the post:

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit follows Ashley, whose homecoming from abroad takes an emotional turn when a wedding next door rekindles memories of her first love, Justin. As old emotions resurface, she reflects on the past while navigating the possibility of a second chance. The film is touted to be a heartwarming romantic comedy about first love, new beginnings, and the kind of love worth waiting for.

Starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, the film is co-produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banner of Bhavana Studios.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s work front

Nivin Pauly was last seen in the lead role in Prathichaya. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the drama thriller follows a tech entrepreneur-turned-strategist and the son of an affluent businessman. His life takes a dramatic turn after his father dies as a result of a dangerous conspiracy orchestrated by a powerful media tycoon.

As those involved attempt to exploit the situation for their own interests, the entrepreneur sets out to uncover the conspiracy and expose those responsible. Using his intelligence and strategic thinking, he fights to protect his father's legacy and restore his reputation.

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the film also stars Sharaf U Dheen, Balachandra Menon, Harisree Ashokan, Maniyanpilla Raju, Ann Augustine, and others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will also be seen in Raghava Lawrence and Ravi Mohan's upcoming film Benz. Additionally, his film Dear Students, co-starring Nayanthara, is yet to receive a release date.

Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju will next be seen in Jana Nayagan , starring Thalapathy Vijay. After a long wait, the film is set to hit the big screens on July 23, 2026.

ALSO READ: Balan The Boy OTT Release: When and where to watch Chidambaram’s psychological drama thriller online