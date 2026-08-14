Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Trailer Review: Nivin Pauly’s cheeky romance with Mamitha Baiju turns frowns into smiles

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is an upcoming romantic comedy slated to release in theatres on August 21, 2026, coinciding with Onam. Ahead of its theatrical debut, the makers have unveiled the film’s trailer, which offers a glimpse into its light-hearted romance and comedy.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Trailer

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The 2-minute-and-34-second trailer transports viewers to a quaint setting in Angamaly and introduces Justin, a carefree man who lives life on his own terms. His life takes a romantic turn when Ashley, a socially awkward college student, moves in next door. As nostalgia begins to take hold, a spark of romance develops within her, with Justin reciprocating her feelings despite the apparent age difference. The trailer offers a glimpse into how their relationship unfolds.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit explores a tranquil setting, with a simple romance and comedy unfolding against the backdrop. With its feel-good treatment, the character dynamics are presented effectively, particularly as the two central characters come from contrasting generations.

Apart from Nivin Pauly’s charming and cheeky romantic act, the trailer also features Mamitha Baiju in a rather unconventional and rooted character that leaves an impression.

Aside from the main leads, actors Sangeeth Prathap, Roshan Shanavas, Meenakshi Raveendran, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Srinda, Shameer Khan, Parvathy Ayyappadas, and others are also part of the cast in key roles.

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Directed by Girish AD, the film was co-written by him and Kiran Josey. It is produced by Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran under the banners of Bhavana Studios, Working Class Hero, and Fahadh Faasil and Friends. Vishnu Vijay has composed the music, while Ajmal Sabu has handled the cinematography. Akash Joseph Varghese is the editor.

As the film is set to hit the big screens during Onam 2026, it will clash at the box office with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Khalifa: Part 1.

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju’s work front

Nivin Pauly recently announced his next project, tentatively titled NP51. The film will mark Toxic actress Rukmini Vasanth’s debut in Malayalam cinema. The actor also has Vijayam, which he is set to make with director Alphonse Puthren, and will be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s upcoming film Benz.

Meanwhile, Mamitha Baiju recently appeared on the big screen in the Suriya starrer romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons.

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