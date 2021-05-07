In Between Shots: Naga Chaitanya clicks a selfie with Raashi Khanna on the sets of Thank You in Italy

Raashi Khanna recently took to social media and shared a cheerful selfie with Chaitanya from the sets of the film. The team is currently shooting in Milan, Italy.

Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Dil Raju's upcoming production film titled Thank You, co-starring Raashi Khanna in the female lead role. Being directed by Vikram Kumar and written by B. V. S. Ravi, the team is currently shooting in Milan, Italy. Raashi recently took to social media and shared a cheerful selfie with Chaitanya from the sets of the film as they wrapped up Italy schedule. One can see, Chay is clicking the photo while his co-star Raashi poses for one happy moment on the sets. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, "In between shots.. with this one @chayakkineni #thankyouthemovie."

Interestingly, Thank You happens to be the first film that shall feature Raashi Khanna's real voice as it is being shot with a sync-sound set-up. A sync-sound set-up is the one in which the sound of the film used during the shot makes it to the final edit and it isn't dubbed separately. Sharing about it, Raashi revealed, "This is the first time I am shooting for a Telugu film, which will be shot with this technique. People will hear my real voice and not a dubbed voice. It's not easy to be shooting in such a set-up. I am nervous and excited because for the first time the audience will hear my voice over my face."

#Thankyouthemovie

Schedule rap.

Returning home .@chay_akkineni @Vikram_K_Kumar @MusicThaman @RaashiiKhanna_ #Dillraju pic.twitter.com/hy5kDwrMzw — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) May 7, 2021 Earlier, Naga Chaitanya expressed his excitement about being a part of the Vikram Kumar directorial. He tweeted: ''Two people I have to thank for being a special part of my life Dilraju sir for my first film and @Vikram_K_Kumar for Manam. Thankful for being able to collaborate with them again and the legendary @pcsreeram sir #ThankYouTheMovie launched today. #NC20 @MusicThaman @BvsRavi.''

Two people I have to thank for being a special part of my life Dilraju sir for my first film and @Vikram_K_Kumar for manam.thankful for being able to collaborate with them again and the legendary @pcsreeram sir #ThankYouTheMovie launched today.#NC20 @MusicThaman @BvsRavi pic.twitter.com/XkbRiGnVxj — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) October 25, 2020

