In between shots: Samantha gives glimpse of her 'setlife' with a mesmerising monochrome photo

Samantha took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her 'setlife' with a mesmerising monochrome pic. The actress' between shots pic has got all of us to say awe, what a beauty. She looks beyond beautiful in the pic, her shining eyes and simple smile will take your heart.

Samantha is one of the popular actresses in the South film industry. She proved her mettle with amazing performances from Ye Maya Chesave to Jaanu. Samantha is also one such actress who is always connected with fans via her social media pages and keeps them entertained. She never leaves a moment to share pictures on Instagram, from fun-filled times with her furry pets Hash & Sasha, to shoot shenanigans, and definitely not to forget her inspirational workout videos and hot photoshoots.

Sharing the pic on her Instagram handle, Samantha wrote, "The little moments in between. #setlife."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has a pipeline of movies including the mythological movie Shaakuntalam with Allu Arha and Dev Mohan, which is awaiting for grand release as she will be seen in the role of a princess. Her multistarrer film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is also waiting for release in April and the teaser will be unveiled on February 11. The Jaanu actress is currently busy shooting for pan-Indian film Yashoda.

