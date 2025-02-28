Beyond The 7 Seas OTT Release: When and where to watch Prashant Nair starrer Malayalam fantasy thriller

The 2022-released Malayalam fantasy thriller Beyond the 7 Seas opened to mixed responses from the audience upon its theatrical launch. The movie, which encompasses bringing up a fantastical thriller storyline on-screen, is now available to be watched on OTT.

When and where to watch Beyond The 7 Seas

Malayalam fantasy thriller drama Beyond the 7 Seas is now streaming on the OTT platform. Fans of the movie can easily stream it on SimplySouth. However, the film can only be watched by audiences outside of India.

Sharing an intriguing clip from the movie, SimplySouth dropped a post on their official X account and wrote, “OUT NOW | #BeyondThe7Seas. Streaming on Simply South worldwide, excluding India.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Beyond The 7 Seas

The very plot of the Malayalam movie revolves around themes of fantasy, thrills, mystery and a quest to battle the evil forces. A 15-year-old boy is brought to a secret island, driven by the quest to save his mother.

What the young boy does not realize at first is that his visit is not just driven by a cause but also as a purposely planned plot by mysterious and dark forces across continents, so that he does reach the island.

However, what awaits him is an undisclosed and unexplored world of evil forces and dark magic, which have disguised themselves as guardian angels and protectors for his mother.

The young boy must grapple with and realize the truth to save his mother and himself from the clutches of evil and escape the untrue world.

Cast and crew of Beyond The 7 Seas

The main star cast of Beyond the 7 Seas includes Prashant Nair, Athira Patel, Kiran Aravindakshan, Savithri Sreedharan, Gowri Gopan, Vedha Biju and others.

The Malayalam fantasy thriller is directed by Pratheesh Uthaman and Dr. Smiley Titus, while it is produced by Dr. Titus Peter. The movie is bankrolled under All Smiles Dream Movies.