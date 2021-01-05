BFFs Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia chill together in Mumbai and pose for goofy photos

Tamannaah Bhatia and Shruti Haasan are setting friendship goals with their latest photos! Check it out below.

Shruti Haasan and Tamannaah Bhatia, who have been travelling a lot for the shooting of their respective films, finally met each other on the first day of 2021. The stunners were chilling together and also posed for goofy pictures. Shruti Haasan took to social media and shared a couple of photos from their met. She wrote, "Happy new year to you from 1202..so happy to see my lovely tam tams on the first day of the new year !!!." Clearly, they met after a very long time and made sure to make the most of it.

During a chat show, Shruti Haasan had stated that if she was a man, she would take Tamannaah Bhatia out on a date. Shruti was asked to name someone she would like to ask for a date. Shruti said, “If I were a guy, who would I take out on a date, Tamannaah! Actually, if I were a man, I would marry Tammy. She is such a good girl, I won’t let her go easily." The actresses have been setting major friendship goals with their bonding. Though they don't meet or chill daily, but make sure to stay in touch.

Tam and Shruti are strengthening their bond and how!

Check out their photos below:

On the work front, Shruti is looking forward to the release of her upcoming film Krack, co-starring Ravi Teja in the male lead role.

Meanwhile, the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress Tamannaah has a lot of films in the kitty including Seetimaar, Love Mocktail’s remake and Gurthunda Seethakalam. She will also be seen in Hindi film Andhadhun's Telugu remake.

Also Read: Arvind Swami against 100 percent occupancy in Tamil Nadu theatres; Fans support him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×