Bha Bha Ba OTT Release: When and where to watch Dileep, Mohanlal’s action comedy film online

Dileep-starrer Bha Bha Ba was released in theatres on December 18, 2025, ahead of Christmas last year. Now, after completing its theatrical run, the film is all set to hit the streaming space. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba is slated to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5. The movie will be available for streaming from January 16, 2026. The official update was shared via the platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, the post was captioned, “Powerhouse Entertainer is Here… Bha Bha Bha Premieres 16th Jan On Malayalam ZEE5.”

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba begins with the kidnapping of the newly elected Chief Minister of Kerala, CK Joseph, by a man who identifies himself as the “Commoner.” After abducting the CM, he retreats to his hideout and urges citizens to submit their grievances to him in writing so that he can relay them directly to the minister.

As chaos ensues following the CM’s disappearance, a group of police officers led by Joseph’s son, Noble, attempts to capture the Commoner and uncover his identity. It is revealed that the Commoner is a man named Ram Damodar, also known as Radar, who suffers from certain mental health conditions.

After being orphaned, Radar is admitted to a mental hospital, where he comes under the influence of Ghilli Bala, a powerful gangster and a hardcore Thalapathy Vijay fan. Eventually, Radar becomes the gangster’s right-hand man and later takes charge of the gang, which is involved in gold smuggling.

What follows is a spoof-filled action-comedy escapade that focuses on why Radar has kidnapped the CM, whether they share any past connections, and who is aiding him in the mission.

Cast and crew of Bha Bha Ba

Bha Bha Ba stars Dileep in the lead role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Vineeth Sreenivasan, Baiju Santhosh, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Saranya Ponvannan, Fahim Safar, Senthil Krishna, Sidharth Bharathan, and several others.

In addition, the film features cameo appearances by Mohanlal, SJ Suryah (Malayalam debut), Salim Kumar, and more.

Directed by Dhananjay Shankar in his directorial debut, the film is written by real-life couple Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. Bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan and Krishnamoorthy under the banner of Gokulam Productions, the film’s songs are composed by Shaan Rahman, while the background score is handled by Gopi Sundar.

