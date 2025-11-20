Bha Bha Ba Release Date: Dileep starrer to release in theaters on December 18, 2025, fans spot Vijay’s Ghilli reference

Dileep-starrer action-comedy Bha Bha Ba is all geared up for its theatrical release soon. Directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, the movie is officially set to hit the big screens on December 18, 2025.

Bha Bha Ba Release Date

The makers of Bha Bha Ba recently announced the film's release date via an official post on social media. The team wrote, “One month until you step into the world of MAdneSS. #BhaBhaba in cinemas worldwide, 18th December 2025.”

Check out the post here:

Fans also noticed that the movie's poster includes a sign featuring the tagline “Ghilli Universe,” hinting at a nod to Thalapathy Vijay's iconic film. Earlier, the makers had openly spoken about paying tribute to the Tamil superstar, which has often been visible in the movie's posters and teasers.

Additionally, Mohanlal had previously confirmed that he would be appearing in an extended cameo in the film, shedding his thick-beard look and opting instead for a classic moustache style.

More about Bha Bha Ba

Bha. Bha. Ba. (short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam, meaning Fear, Devotion, Respect) is an action comedy starring Dileep and written by actor couple Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies, the film is expected to present an illogical yet entertaining narrative.

Along with Lalettan and the CID Moosa actor, the movie features Vineeth Sreenivasan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Sandy Master, Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, Redin Kingsley, Devan, and several others in key roles. Earlier, the makers had announced that Shaan Rahman would compose the music.

However, recent reports indicate that the Thattathin Marayathu composer has contributed only to the single tracks, with Gopi Sundar stepping in to compose the background scores.

The film's cinematography is handled by Armo, while Ranjan Abraham serves as the editor.

Dileep’s work front

Dileep was last seen in the lead role in Prince and Family. Directed by Binto Stephen in his directorial debut, the film marked the actor's 150th cinematic venture and performed well in theaters despite receiving mixed reviews.

